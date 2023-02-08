Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 660.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in 2U were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of 2U by 179.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Get 2U alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TWOU shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

2U Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. 2U, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $848.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. 2U had a negative net margin of 33.45% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $232.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 2U

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.