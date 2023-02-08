Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $43,000 Holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ORIX by 158.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ORIX by 80.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the third quarter worth about $198,000. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE IX opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.47. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $106.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.48). ORIX had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $49,359,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,676,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,825,756.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

ORIX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.