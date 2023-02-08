Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $49,000 Stock Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Parsons by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Parsons by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Parsons by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

PSN opened at $44.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Parsons to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

