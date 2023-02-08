Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $43,000 in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $1,630,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $13.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.