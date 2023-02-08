Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alteryx by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AYX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alteryx from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alteryx Stock Performance

In related news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $59.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.51. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.44.

Alteryx Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.