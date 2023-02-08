Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 307 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $2,367,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 105.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,993.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,993.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $28,985.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,356 shares of company stock worth $787,884. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.11. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

