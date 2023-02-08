Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 14,620 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 125.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,562,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $256,152,000 after buying an additional 2,542,264 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after buying an additional 62,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 375.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,391,000 after buying an additional 1,370,271 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.92. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

