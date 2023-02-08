Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,370 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,971 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,057,000 after buying an additional 19,015,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after buying an additional 7,314,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after buying an additional 4,017,797 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 460.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,047 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 1,444,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,281,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 13,810 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $58,278.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 591,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,125.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $192,680.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,750,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,506.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 13,810 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $58,278.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 591,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,125.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,157 shares of company stock valued at $459,794 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 0.4 %

RKLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $11.11.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.79 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. Analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.