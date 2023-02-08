Royal Bank of Canada Increases TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $129.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TFII. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TFI International from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TFI International from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TFI International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on TFI International from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.75.

TFI International Stock Up 7.2 %

TFII opened at $124.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.74. TFI International has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $124.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). TFI International had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TFI International will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

