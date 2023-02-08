Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,203,000 after acquiring an additional 78,783 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 965,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 70,907 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 660,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 440,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

RVT stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $18.05.

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

About Royce Value Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

(Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.