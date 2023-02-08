Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 25,219 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 2,007.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $158,694.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,860 shares in the company, valued at $476,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 51,861 shares of company stock worth $694,246 over the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Affirm Price Performance

AFRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

AFRM opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.57.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

About Affirm

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

