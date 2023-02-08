Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 107.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,786 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMST. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after acquiring an additional 865,868 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 294,913 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 613,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 264,203 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 256,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 1,482.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 235,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 220,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TimkenSteel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TimkenSteel Price Performance

TimkenSteel Company Profile

NYSE:TMST opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $880.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.71. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $26.23.

(Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.