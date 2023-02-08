Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 60,781 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,781 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in CVR Energy by 174.8% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
CVR Energy Stock Up 4.3 %
CVR Energy Profile
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
