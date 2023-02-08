Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 60,781 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,781 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in CVR Energy by 174.8% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CVR Energy Stock Up 4.3 %

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.08.

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.