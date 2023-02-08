Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 9,093 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SSR Mining news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,972.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562,757.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,086 shares of company stock valued at $405,284. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). SSR Mining had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $166.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

