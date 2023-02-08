Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 317,887 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 317,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Permian Resources Stock Up 5.0 %
PR stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 4.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.
Permian Resources Company Profile
Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Permian Resources (PR)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.