Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 317,887 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 317,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Stock Up 5.0 %

PR stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 4.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $549.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

PR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.