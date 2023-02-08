Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 377,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,551 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the second quarter worth $126,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,735,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,357,000 after purchasing an additional 210,316 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCS. StockNews.com began coverage on Steelcase in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

SCS stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.02 million, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.38. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $826.90 million for the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.85%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

