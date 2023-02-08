Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 69,650 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ENI were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in ENI by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 30,364 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ENI by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 57,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in ENI by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in ENI by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,565 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ENI Price Performance
NYSE E opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About ENI
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENI (E)
