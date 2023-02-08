Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Catalent by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Catalent by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Catalent by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Catalent by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLT. Barclays cut their price objective on Catalent from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Catalent Price Performance

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTLT stock opened at $71.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $115.33.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

