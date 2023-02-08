Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,579 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 307.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 630.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 34.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at $57,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird cut Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Owens & Minor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.
Owens & Minor Stock Performance
Owens & Minor Profile
Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.