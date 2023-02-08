Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 8,164.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,499 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of News by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of News by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 33,902 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of News by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,109 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Stock Performance

NWS stock opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.32. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $24.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97.

News Company Profile

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

