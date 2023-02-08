Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,041 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 211.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 211.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15. Stewart Information Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STC shares. TheStreet upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

