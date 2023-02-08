Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.43. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $65.30.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,185 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,216.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,072,084 shares in the company, valued at $843,735,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BECN shares. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

