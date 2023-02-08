Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ambarella by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Ambarella by 1,101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 655,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,879,000 after buying an additional 600,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ambarella by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 518,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,922,000 after buying an additional 461,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,920,000 after buying an additional 319,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $105,717.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,106,067.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $105,717.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,106,067.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $172,147.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,459.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,806 shares of company stock worth $1,248,448 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella Price Performance

AMBA stock opened at $96.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.92 and a beta of 1.55. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $156.10.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMBA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.35.

Ambarella Company Profile



Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.



