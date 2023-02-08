Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.44 Million Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 972.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,077 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,086 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $436,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $89.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.67 and its 200-day moving average is $78.38.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $213.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.09 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 29.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Compass Point cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

