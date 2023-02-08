Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.44 Million Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 137.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 43.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth $464,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 49.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

MTH stock opened at $114.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average of $85.01. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.86.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

