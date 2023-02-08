Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100,199 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.06.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.7 %

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $133.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.39. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 83.08% and a net margin of 13.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.