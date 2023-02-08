Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorman Products news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $681,839.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Darrell Thomas purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.78 per share, with a total value of $59,346.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,803.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $681,839.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dorman Products Stock Down 1.2 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DORM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $96.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.59. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $119.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.11.

Dorman Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.