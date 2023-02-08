Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) by 2,456.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,975 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AerSale were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASLE. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AerSale by 75.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AerSale by 26.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in AerSale by 47.4% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AerSale by 34.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in AerSale by 56.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter.

Get AerSale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AerSale news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 112,100 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,698,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,452,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $65,893,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,133,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,179,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 112,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,698,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ASLE stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. AerSale Co. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $994.18 million, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.44.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). AerSale had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AerSale Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AerSale from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AerSale in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

About AerSale

(Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.