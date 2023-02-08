Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,579 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 307.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 630.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 34.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Owens & Minor Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.