Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,579 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 307.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 630.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 34.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at $57,000.
Owens & Minor Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Owens & Minor Company Profile
Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.