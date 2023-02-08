Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $2.22 Million in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 36.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in nCino during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in nCino by 682.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

In other nCino news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $55,959.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,312.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other nCino news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $55,959.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,312.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $173,083.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,882,439.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,445 shares of company stock worth $514,063 in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised nCino from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on nCino in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

NCNO stock opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 0.36. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $55.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. Research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

