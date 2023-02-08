Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 317,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $4,557,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $11,505,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $352,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Permian Resources Stock Up 5.0 %
PR stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 4.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.
Permian Resources Profile
Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
