Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 317,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $4,557,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $11,505,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $352,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Stock Up 5.0 %

PR stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 4.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $549.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Permian Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.