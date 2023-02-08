Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 762.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,970.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 52.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Castle Biosciences

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $59,789.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,033,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $59,789.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $176,344.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,447.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,072 shares of company stock worth $507,358. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.03. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $48.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

