Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VET. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 59.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VET. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

VET stock opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.40). Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $739.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.