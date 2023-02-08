Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Talos Energy by 85.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TALO opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.59. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $25.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Talos Energy Company Profile

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.