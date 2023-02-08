Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 55.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 52.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 143.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD opened at $158.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.54. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.20.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $992.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 10.50%. Analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $35,715.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $35,715.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $229,983 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

