Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,613 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,042,000 after purchasing an additional 247,826 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $837,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,602,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TriCo Bancshares to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

TCBK opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.59. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $58.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

See Also

