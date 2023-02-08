Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,116 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,116 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 11.3% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 229,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT stock opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $37.64. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $49.55.

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $2,184,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

