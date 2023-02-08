Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 125,653 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,653 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETRN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,496,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,757,000 after purchasing an additional 12,117,484 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 461.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,428,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104,736 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 21,942,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,914 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,883,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ETRN opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.95.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -13.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Featured Articles

