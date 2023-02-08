Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 17,001 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,001 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $667,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $985,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NX stock opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $27.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $887.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $307.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 7.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.99%.

In other news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,627 shares in the company, valued at $940,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

