Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 17,177 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,177 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Radian Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDN opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84.

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Radian Group to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $640,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

