Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,876,322 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,876,322 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth $100,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE:SHO opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $244.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.14 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

