Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 493,531 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 493,531 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in América Móvil by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in América Móvil by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMX. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group cut shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $22.65.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

