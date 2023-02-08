Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $2.48 Million Position in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 148,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the second quarter worth $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $65,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in PowerSchool by 196.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the second quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PowerSchool from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -108.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $162.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.18 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

