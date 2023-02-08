Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total value of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $227.70 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $242.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.54 and its 200 day moving average is $167.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.32.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

