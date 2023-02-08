Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,678 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 9,057 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 134,404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 419.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.28. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.