Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $294.00 at Citigroup

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $232.00 to $294.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SAIA. Wolfe Research downgraded Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on Saia from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Saia from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.94.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $296.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Saia has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $306.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Saia by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its stake in Saia by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Saia by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

