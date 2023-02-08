Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after buying an additional 57,184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE:STNG opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.50. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $57.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Scorpio Tankers

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

