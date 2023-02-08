Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEB. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 64.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Seaboard by 36.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seaboard in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaboard Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Seaboard stock opened at $3,862.98 on Wednesday. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $3,295.00 and a 52-week high of $4,394.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Seaboard Profile

Seaboard Corp. is engaged in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

