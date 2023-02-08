Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Position Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter valued at about $411,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 81.3% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 375,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 168,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter valued at about $993,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBCF. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $266,654.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,359.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.09. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.