Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 7.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 19.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 18,165 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 107.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 205,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after buying an additional 105,992 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,756,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

SEE opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.52. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

SEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

